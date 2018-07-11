TULARE COUNTY

Jury finds Visalia father guilty of second-degree murder of infant daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has found a Visalia father guilty of second-degree murder and assault in the death of his infant daughter. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
After a lengthy trial and five days of deliberations, jurors in the South Valley returned a verdict in the case of a Visalia father accused of murdering and torturing his infant daughter.

Peyton Rowe died in November of 2012, she was only 47 days old.

Nearly six years later, jurors said her father Aaron Rowe murdered her.

But Rowe will not face the possibility of the death penalty.

Wednesday, jurors returned a verdict of second-degree murder.

Jurors also found him guilty of assault likely to produce great bodily injury on Peyton.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office said they are disappointed with the result.

"We respect the jury process," Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos said. "It's a hallmark of our country, and we have to accept what juries decide in order to live in a civilized country."

Rowe's defense team declined to comment on the verdict Wednesday.

During the trial, they argued that Rowe was a loving and caring father to both of his daughters and that Peyton, who had Turner Syndrome, was not a healthy baby-they said she had fragile bones.

But prosecutors said Aaron had a tendency to be violent, and the extent of Peyton's injuries could not be explained by a fall, which Aaron claimed had happened a few days before her death.

Besides severe head injuries, the district attorney's office says Peyton had numerous broken bones throughout her body, including a dozen posterior rib fractures.

Rowe's ex-wife Courtney Johnson has pleaded guilty to child abuse and will be sentenced in October.

Aaron's sentencing is scheduled for August 8th at 8:30 a.m.

While the death penalty is off the table, Rowe still faces a lengthy prison sentence: 22 years to life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercourt casevisaliaTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News