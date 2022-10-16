Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs

A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.

A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.

The Visalia Feral Cat Coalition spayed or neutered 3,008 cats in 2021.

"We're trying to make this city where the only cats that are born are the ones that have homes and the cats born on the street they have a good life," said Visalia Feral Cat Coalition President Lisa Kucala.

Founded in 2013. the non-profit is committed to helping feral cats across the South Valley.

"We go out every single day and feed, so those cats get food and water," added Kucala.

The organization also provides shots and minor medical care. The goal is to break the breeding cycle and prevent the animals from suffering.

"The average life is 3 years for a cat that's on the street," said Kucala. "I've seen some areas where people don't feed and it's horrible. I hope nobody has to see what I've seen."

The non-profit provides community members with a voucher, so anyone who needs to spay or neuter a feral cat only has to pay $30.

"We give you a voucher code and we have different clinics that take them and they pay a $30 co-pay then we cover the rest of the bill," added Kucala.

The program runs solely on donations and grant money. It's hosting a fundraiser through the month of October to help cover the rising costs.

"There's a huge financial need," said Kucala."We're spending $3,000 a month to pay for cat food."

If you'd like to donate visit their GoFundMe page.