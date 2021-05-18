apartment fire

Visalia woman looking for 4 cats after fire at apartment complex

Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire ripped through part of an apartment building in Visalia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia woman looking for 4 cats after fire at apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ten people were forced from their homes after a late-night apartment complex fire in Visalia.

Firefighters were called to the Maplewood Apartments on Shady Street and Packwood Drive just after 11:30 on Monday night.

No one was seriously hurt, and crews got the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving.

But four units were damaged, including Stephanie Rodriguez's apartment.

Rodriguez woke up to the sound of her smoke alarm and got out safely with her children.

But at one point, she tried to go back inside to look for her four cats.

"I held my breath, ran in, and the living room, I got halfway to the living room, and it was just black," Rodriguez said. "I couldn't see nothing. The smoke was so thick and it literally just knocked the wind out of me."

Stephanie's cats are still missing.

She says they're are microchipped and have collars with her contact information.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Stephanie and her family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Visalia Fire Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliafireapartment fireapartmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
10 people, 1 dog displaced by southeast Fresno apartment fire
Rookie CA officer saves unresponsive elderly woman after fire
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
9 displaced after apartment fire in northeast Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News