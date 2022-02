VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a Visalia furniture store Wednesday night.The fire was first reported just before 8 pm on Locust and Main Street in downtown Visalia.Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly, but not before it damaged electrical equipment and caused a natural gas leak.Traffic in downtown Visalia was affected for several hours.Several drivers were stuck in a nearby parking lot until the scene was cleared.No one was hurt.