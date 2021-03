VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a home in Visalia on Sunday night.It happened on Goddard Street near College Avenue.Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.One person was home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely and were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for evaluation.Further information on damage to the home was not immediately available.The cause of the fire is under investigation.