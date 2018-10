Firefighters did their best to limit the damage after a Visalia home caught fire. It happened after one Friday morning at a home on Laurel and Locust.The Visalia Fire Department said damage was done to the attic and the inside of the home. They doused the flames within an hour or so.Officials aren't yet releasing the cause of the fire but said it is accidental.No one was hurt.Visalia firefighters estimate damages at around $60,000.