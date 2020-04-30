pets

Visalia couple starts pet food pantry during pandemic

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia couple is doing what they can to provide for pets and their humans during the pandemic.

Sarah DeJohn and her fiancée have started Moose's Meals.

The name comes from their own rescue dog Moose and is a free food pantry for pets!

DeJohn says when COVID-19 hit and many people were out of work, she knew she wanted to do something to help ease their minds by providing food for their fur children.

She says after making the announcement on Facebook, over 500 pounds of pet food were donated.

That number is now nearing 700.

"It's really brought the community together in a time where it's really hard to really feel like a part of a community because we're all stuck in our houses and can't go to the parks and all that," DeJohn said. "People have been so generous and we're so grateful for all their donations and it's been so nice just being able bring people together for this."

The first distribution day is this Saturday and 20 people will get food for their pets.

Each distribution day the cap is 20 people so they can enforce social distancing guidelines.

For anyone who would like to donate supplies you can do so by going to their Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliavisaliacoronavirus californiacoronavirusanimalpetscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
How to groom your pet at home
Mayor: Fresno pet groomers can now reopen as essential businesses
Social distancing applies to pets too, CDC says
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
California SNAP recipients can now shop for groceries online
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Employee at Dycora Transitional Health in Sanger tests positive for COVID-19
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Show More
Visalia jewelry store reopens, defying state stay at home order
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Some Fresno State students still working at farm during COVID-19 outbreak
Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer
More TOP STORIES News