Visalia couple starts pet food pantry during pandemic

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia couple is doing what they can to provide for pets and their humans during the pandemic.
Sarah DeJohn and her fiancée have started Moose's Meals.
The name comes from their own rescue dog Moose and is a free food pantry for pets!
DeJohn says when COVID-19 hit and many people were out of work, she knew she wanted to do something to help ease their minds by providing food for their fur children.
She says after making the announcement on Facebook, over 500 pounds of pet food were donated.
That number is now nearing 700.
"It's really brought the community together in a time where it's really hard to really feel like a part of a community because we're all stuck in our houses and can't go to the parks and all that," DeJohn said. "People have been so generous and we're so grateful for all their donations and it's been so nice just being able bring people together for this."
The first distribution day is this Saturday and 20 people will get food for their pets.
Each distribution day the cap is 20 people so they can enforce social distancing guidelines.
For anyone who would like to donate supplies you can do so by going to their Facebook page.
