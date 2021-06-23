Visalia Fox Theatre to reopen for 1st show in over a year

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Central Valley theater has booked its first post-pandemic show.The Visalia Fox Theatre is welcoming comedian Felipe Esparza on Friday, September 17, at 8:00 pm.The entertainment venue has been closed for nearly 19 months.The executive director says he is thrilled to welcome the community back to enjoy live performances at 100% capacity.Guests will notice some changes, including new paint, plumbing and electrical improvements.A new ticket system is also in the works.Theater officials will release more information for ticket sales and show information soon.