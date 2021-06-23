Visalia Fox Theatre to reopen for 1st show in over a year

The Visalia Fox Theatre is welcoming comedian Felipe Esparza on Friday, September 17, at 8:00 pm.
The entertainment venue has been closed for nearly 19 months.
The executive director says he is thrilled to welcome the community back to enjoy live performances at 100% capacity.
Guests will notice some changes, including new paint, plumbing and electrical improvements.
A new ticket system is also in the works.
Theater officials will release more information for ticket sales and show information soon.