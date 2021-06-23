entertainment

Visalia Fox Theatre to reopen for 1st show in over a year

Another Central Valley theater has booked its first post-pandemic show.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Central Valley theater has booked its first post-pandemic show.

The Visalia Fox Theatre is welcoming comedian Felipe Esparza on Friday, September 17, at 8:00 pm.

The entertainment venue has been closed for nearly 19 months.

The executive director says he is thrilled to welcome the community back to enjoy live performances at 100% capacity.

Guests will notice some changes, including new paint, plumbing and electrical improvements.

A new ticket system is also in the works.

Theater officials will release more information for ticket sales and show information soon.

