You can help Visalia's Fox Theatre raise up to $20,000. Here's how

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A generous donor is giving back to Visalia Fox Theatre, and you can help give back, too.
The historic theater in downtown Visalia has remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's caused financial hardship and forced the theater to furlough or lay off most of its staff members.
Officials say an anonymous donor has offered to match community donations submitted now through November 15, up to $10,000.
Employees said reaching that $20,000 goal would help the struggling theater as the pandemic enters its eighth month.
Officials added that any donations from the community would help contribute to the future of the Fox Theatre.
