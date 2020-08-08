Two Visalia gang members sentenced to life in prison for multiple crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Visalia gang members have been sentenced to life in prison for committing violent crimes in Visalia and Exeter.A South Valley judge sentenced 20-year-old Cesar Raya, and 22-year-old Vincent Lopez-Prado on Friday.The pair broke into an Exeter couple's home back in February of 2017.They stole guns and ammunition while inside the house and police say when the homeowners woke up during the robbery, the suspects opened fire and shot a man in the arm before running off.Both Raya and Lopez-Prado were caught days later for committing separate crimes unrelated to the Exeter shooting.Raya was found guilty on January 24th, while Lopez-Prado was found guilty on February 7th.