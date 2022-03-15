Man convicted of 3 Visalia murders sentenced to death

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man convicted of multiple murders in Visalia was sentenced to death by a judge on Tuesday.

Officials say Noel Herrera will be transported to San Quentin State Prison in the next ten days.

The 32-year-old was found guilty of three killings that occurred between 2010 and 2017. The victims were all men in their twenties, and authorities say two of the murders were gang-related.

Jurors recommended a death sentence when they returned with a verdict in February.

California currently has a death penalty moratorium, but prosecutors say they support the jury's recommendation and believe the sentencing is a step toward justice for the victims' families.

