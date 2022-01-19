homicide

Suspect in Visalia triple homicide pleads not guilty to murder charges

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in Visalia triple homicide pleads not guilty to murder charges

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One suspect has made his first court appearance in connection to a Visalia triple homicide.

Abraham Molina, 20, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

Molina, along with 20-year Mark Aceves and 19-year old Cesar Lopez, is charged in the deaths of 19-year-old Jose Hernandez-Pena, 19-year-old Blake Medeiros, and 18-year-old Isaiah Rule.

RELATED: 3 men arrested in connection to 2020 triple homicide in Visalia

They were shot to death in May of 2020 in the parking lot at Golden West High School.

Two of the victims were found in a car. The third was just a short distance away.

Police say all three suspects are known gang members.

Aceves and Lopez will be arraigned on January 25.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamurdertriple shootingcourthomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
3 men arrested in connection to 2020 triple homicide in Visalia
TOP STORIES
Man suffered severe burns after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Fresno
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Man accused of killing 2 in Fresno County booked in LA County jail
Body of Missy Hernandez recovered from aqueduct near Huron
Show More
All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Man guilty for killing Kerman couple must wait for new trial decision
Will inflation continue to rise? We talked to a local expert
Central CA Food Bank facing shortages with supplies, volunteers
Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove
More TOP STORIES News