Suspect in Visalia triple homicide pleads not guilty to murder charges

Abraham Molina, 20, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.
Molina, along with 20-year Mark Aceves and 19-year old Cesar Lopez, is charged in the deaths of 19-year-old Jose Hernandez-Pena, 19-year-old Blake Medeiros, and 18-year-old Isaiah Rule.
They were shot to death in May of 2020 in the parking lot at Golden West High School.
Two of the victims were found in a car. The third was just a short distance away.
Police say all three suspects are known gang members.
Aceves and Lopez will be arraigned on January 25.