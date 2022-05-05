3 accused of stealing $2,000 worth of chainsaws from Visalia business

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men are in custody, accused of grand theft, Visalia police said.Officers were called out just after 4 pm Wednesday to a business called Jensen and Pilegard on Main Street, where three men were reportedly stealing chainsaws.A short time later, police pulled over a vehicle spotted at the crime scene.Investigators said one suspect ran off after the car was stopped. Two others inside were arrested.Officers later found the third suspect at a home on Whitendale and took him into custody.Police say about $2,000 worth of chainsaws were recovered and returned to the business.