3 accused of stealing $2,000 worth of chainsaws from Visalia business

Officers were called out just after 4 pm Wednesday to a business called Jensen and Pilegard on Main Street, where three men were reportedly stealing chainsaws.
A short time later, police pulled over a vehicle spotted at the crime scene.
Investigators said one suspect ran off after the car was stopped. Two others inside were arrested.
Officers later found the third suspect at a home on Whitendale and took him into custody.
Police say about $2,000 worth of chainsaws were recovered and returned to the business.