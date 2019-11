High school boy arrested in Visalia for threatening to shoot another student

Visalia Police say a high school student was arrested on Thursday afternoon for threatening to shoot another student.The boy, a student of Redwood High School, made a verbal threat, and authorities say the threat was not credible. He has been taken into custody by police.The incident comes two days after a middle school student in Merced was arrested for making a threat online to carry out a shooting in school.Four days before that, another student at a Merced high school was arrested for making a threat.Several incidents of gun violence in schools - most recently one in Santa Clarita, southern California, last week that ended with two victims dead and four others injured - have left parents, students and school administrators on edge.The Visalia Unified School District released a statement, saying it takes all threats seriously and cooperates with police to try and keep its students safe.Classes in the district's schools will continue on a normal schedule on Friday.