High school boy arrested in Visalia for threatening to shoot another student

By Joyeeta Biswas
Visalia Police say a high school student was arrested on Thursday afternoon for threatening to shoot another student.

The boy, a student of Redwood High School, made a verbal threat, and authorities say the threat was not credible. He has been taken into custody by police.

The incident comes two days after a middle school student in Merced was arrested for making a threat online to carry out a shooting in school.

Four days before that, another student at a Merced high school was arrested for making a threat.

RELATED: 17-year-old El Capitan High student arrested for making school shooting threat, Merced Police say

Several incidents of gun violence in schools - most recently one in Santa Clarita, southern California, last week that ended with two victims dead and four others injured - have left parents, students and school administrators on edge.

The Visalia Unified School District released a statement, saying it takes all threats seriously and cooperates with police to try and keep its students safe.

Classes in the district's schools will continue on a normal schedule on Friday.
