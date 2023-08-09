Suspected DUI driver crashes into Visalia home, police say

A man could be facing charges after crashing into a home in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man could be facing charges after crashing into a home in Visalia.

It happened before 11:30 Tuesday night at a home on Houston Avenue and Cain Street.

Police say the driver was going at high speed on Houston, missed a turn onto Cain Street and crashed into the home.

Officers believe the driver was intoxicated, but there's no word if it was due to drugs or alcohol.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash, but the driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle did break a gas main.

Fire and SoCal Edison crews arrived to shut off the gas due to the meter being damaged.