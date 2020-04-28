Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for an arsonist who damaged several sheds at a Home Depot in Visalia on Monday evening.It happened around 7 p.m. on Demaree and Caldwell.Fire officials say an employee reported seeing a person over by the sheds who then drove away shortly before the fire was spotted.Ten display sheds in the parking lot were damaged. No one was injured.The fire caused about $26,000 in damages, but the store building was not damaged.