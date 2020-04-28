arson

Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for an arsonist who damaged several sheds at a Home Depot in Visalia on Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Demaree and Caldwell.

Fire officials say an employee reported seeing a person over by the sheds who then drove away shortly before the fire was spotted.

Ten display sheds in the parking lot were damaged. No one was injured.

The fire caused about $26,000 in damages, but the store building was not damaged.
