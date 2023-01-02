55-year-old man arrested for breaking into a home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after breaking into a home in Visalia.

Officials say at around 5:32 Sunday morning, police responded to a call about a man entering a home on Sweet Avenue near Conyer Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect demanded money from the residents and an altercation ensued.

The residents were able to get the man out of the home and the man took off before police got there.

Meanwhile, another person on Conyer Street called to report a man trying to break inside their home as well.

The suspect 55-year-old Alex Aguilar was connected to both incidents and was arrested for home invasion and attempted burglary.

He has been booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility.