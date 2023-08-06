Man arrested for invading a Visalia home and attacking homeowner

A man is in custody, accused of breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody, accused of breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner in Visalia.

Police responded to a home invasion on Goshen Avenue and Mooney Boulevard around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Officials say 25-year-old Jesus Alcantar-Lopez forced his way into the home and assaulted the person inside.

The homeowner armed himself with a knife and fought off the suspect.

Lopez was found and arrested. He also suffered some injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say he will be booked at Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon once released.