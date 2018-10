An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that engulfed a 2-story home in Visalia.It broke out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Stapp near Simon.When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the house.Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on the blaze and kept it from spreading to other homes.No one was home at the time of the fire.Crews say the heavy damage is estimated at around $140,000.