Police arrest 4th suspect in connection to Visalia homicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia homicide detectives have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.Dominic Harris, 38, died at a hospital after being shot near West Hemlock and South Woodland in Visalia on September 7.On Monday, investigators arrested 35-year-old Freddy Balderas at his home in Visalia. He is believed to be the final suspect in Harris' murder.Two weeks ago, police arrested 40-year-old Rocky Patrick Munoz in Visalia. Derek Williams, 35, and his girlfriend Elissa Navarro, 31, were both arrested in Kern County.Detectives searched Balderas' house and found a gun inside. Officials are working to determine whether that firearm was used in the deadly shooting.Balderas was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for homicide and conspiracy.