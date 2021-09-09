homicide

Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was attacked and killed in Visalia.

Investigators say 38-year-old Dominic Harris was assaulted with a weapon Tuesday night on Hemlock Court near Caldwell Avenue.

Harris was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Hospital, where he later died.

Further information about the attack was not immediately available, but police say his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.
