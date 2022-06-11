Visalia homicide detectives arrest 1 after woman's body found near orchard

Visalia police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide.
The victim's body was found on Friday morning near an orchard in the area of Ave. 288 and Rd. 68.
Detectives learned the woman had been killed, and began a homicide investigation.
Their investigation led them to the suspect, Thomas Vanes, who was taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Detective Berrocales at (559)713-4727.
