Visalia homicide detectives arrest 1 after woman's body found near orchard

Visalia police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide.The victim's body was found on Friday morning near an orchard in the area of Ave. 288 and Rd. 68.Detectives learned the woman had been killed, and began a homicide investigation.Their investigation led them to the suspect, Thomas Vanes, who was taken into custody.Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Detective Berrocales at (559)713-4727.