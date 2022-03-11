entertainment

'Legally Blonde' the musical opens at Visalia's Ice House Theater

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local actors are gearing up for the opening night of their rendition of "Legally Blonde."

The Visalia Players at the Ice House Theater are performing a musical version of the popular movie every weekend from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, April 10.

Actors performing in this show come from Visalia, Exeter, Hanford, Lindsay and Tulare and they've been rehearsing for a while to be ready for their first showing.

The show's director, Kelly Ventura, says this is an upbeat show which follows the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon.

"Fans can expect a lot of opportunities to connect. A lot of fun, a lot of music. High energy and a good time for everybody," said Ventura.

The Visalia Players is one of the oldest community theaters and their shows are held at the Ice House Theater. The building was formerly an ice house from the 1900s but later converted.

There are 15 opportunities to catch "Legally Blonde." For more information, click here.

