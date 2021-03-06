Community & Events

Visalia asking for public help to build inclusive playground

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia needs your help to build an inclusive playground.

The lot near Imagine U Children's Museum is being considered for a playground for kids of all abilities.

The city has joined efforts with Unlimited Play, a company that makes accessible playgrounds.

It is trying to apply for a grant through the state to make it happen, but it needs to show community support.

They're asking families to bring drawings of your dream playground to the area this weekend.

Local special needs families say it's important to have a space for all kids.

"It would allow our three kids to play together on the same playground with other kids as well. It's fully inclusive and available to all families and it gives these kids an opportunity to play with each other," says Jeff Detlefsen with Hannah's Helpers.

The public and families are being asked to come to the on-site park meeting Saturday from 10 am until 12 pm in the open area behind Imagine U.

There will be giveaways.

Officials say this will be a socially distanced event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvisalia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
Chukchansi Park allowed to welcome up to 2,000 fans
Good Sports: 25-year running friendship defies age as Masters Athletes
Working moms reach breaking point during pandemic
Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume in red tier next month
Fresno Fire Dept. set to hire over 40 firefighters
Show More
Many ag workers get first vaccine dose in Merced Co.
Manchester Center to host Fresno Street Eats events
Local small businesses can apply for PPP
Man critically injured after stabbing in southwest Fresno
Stimulus check updates: Senate strikes jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
More TOP STORIES News