Visalia asking for public help to build inclusive playground

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia needs your help to build an inclusive playground.The lot near Imagine U Children's Museum is being considered for a playground for kids of all abilities.The city has joined efforts with Unlimited Play, a company that makes accessible playgrounds.It is trying to apply for a grant through the state to make it happen, but it needs to show community support.They're asking families to bring drawings of your dream playground to the area this weekend.Local special needs families say it's important to have a space for all kids."It would allow our three kids to play together on the same playground with other kids as well. It's fully inclusive and available to all families and it gives these kids an opportunity to play with each other," says Jeff Detlefsen with Hannah's Helpers.The public and families are being asked to come to the on-site park meeting Saturday from 10 am until 12 pm in the open area behind Imagine U.There will be giveaways.Officials say this will be a socially distanced event.