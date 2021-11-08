kidnapping

22-year-old accused of kidnapping ex at gunpoint, leading police on chase in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

22-year-old accused of kidnapping ex at gunpoint, leading police on chase in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and leading police on a chase through Visalia and Tulare.

It started around 9 am on Sunday.

Officers first responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a home near Noyes Street and Laurel Avenue. When they arrived, they found two cars hit by the gunfire. No one was injured.

During their investigation, detectives learned the house belonged to the new partner of 22-year-old Elijah Galaz's ex-girlfriend.

Investigators believed Galaz was the shooter and went out to arrest him.

About an hour later, while they searched for Galaz, officers received another 911 call from his ex-girlfriend, who said the 22-year-old was outside her house.

Detectives say Galaz forced the victim into his truck at gunpoint, and they drove off before officers arrived.

Police found the truck on Hall Street and Houston Avenue, but Galaz sped away as officers tried to pull him over.

Investigators chased him for several miles but lost track of him at the intersection of Encina and Oak.

They searched for the 22-year-old driver for a couple of hours, and around 1:30 pm learned Galaz might be in Tulare.

Tulare police officers found his truck in a neighborhood on Westminster Avenue. When they tried to pull him over, he sped away again.

Galaz led officers on a chase for a couple of miles until he crashed into a parked car on Colorado Avenue. The 22-year-old got out of the car and ran away.

A Tulare Police K9 officer found him and arrested him.

Galaz's ex-girlfriend suffered some minor injuries in the crash.

Officers booked Galaz into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on several charges including, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, felony hit and run.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularevisaliapolice chasearrestkidnappingshots firedshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
4 found dead in Maryland during hunt for ex-officer
Kidnapping of Bay Area teen at gas station was a prank, police say
Kidnapping of Bay Area teen at gas station was a prank, police say
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News