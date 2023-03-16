Visalia prepares for flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity

The City of Visalia is preparing for calls of localized flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity Thursday morning.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia is preparing for calls of localized flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity Thursday morning.

New data provided to the city of Visalia from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed Lake Kaweah has reached its capacity. In response, the city is preparing to receive additional flows downstream to reach Visalia later Thursday morning.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says water releases from Terminus Dam have been reduced but officials say waterways that receive water runoff, or uncontrolled flows, could cause waterways to flood.

"We have been monitoring water levels 24 hours a day and have been preparing for this situation," said City of Visalia Fire Department Chief Dan Griswold. "Lake Kaweah is at capacity and they have activated the spillway, but we are optimistic that the flow being released from the spillway may not overwhelm our waterways in Visalia, but could exceed capacity at some points."

No evacuations are anticipated in the City of Visalia at the time, but some flooding is expected.