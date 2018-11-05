ASSAULT

Visalia man arrested after hitting woman with milk crate

Visalia man arrested after hitting girlfriend with milk crate

A man is behind bars after hitting a woman in the face with a milk crate.

Richard King is facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrested him Saturday night in the area of Tulare and Demaree after the victim called 9-1-1 to report what happened.

Police say an argument broke out between King and the victim regarding their relationship and that's when King struck the woman with the milk crate.

Officers were able to track King down with the help of a K-9 officer.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
