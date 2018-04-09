TULARE COUNTY

Visalia man chokes K-9 officer while police attempt to arrest him for domestic violence

Officers said they were looking for 46-year-old Andrew Sedillo for beating up his spouse.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in police custody after a domestic violence incident escalated in Visalia.

Officers said they were looking for 46-year-old Andrew Sedillo for beating up his spouse. When they tracked him down, Sedillo ran from officers and they released K-9 Officer Bronson to stop him.

Sedillo began choking the K-9 officer, so another officer used a taser to stop him and take him in to custody.

The K-9 officer and Visalia Police Officer were not injured.

Sedillo is now in custody on several charges including domestic violence, resisting or delaying a peace officer, and assault on a police K-9.
