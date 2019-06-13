verdict

Visalia man found guilty of 14 counts of child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been found guilty of 14 counts of child molestation for crimes against two young females that occurred for nine years.

Each count against Pedro Salinas is a felony, and thirteen of the counts are strike offenses.

Salinas now faces 132 years to life in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

He's expected back in court for sentencing next month.
