FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been found guilty of 14 counts of child molestation for crimes against two young females that occurred for nine years.
Each count against Pedro Salinas is a felony, and thirteen of the counts are strike offenses.
Salinas now faces 132 years to life in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
He's expected back in court for sentencing next month.
Visalia man found guilty of 14 counts of child molestation
VERDICT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News