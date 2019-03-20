Visalia man found guilty of child molestation and murder

A Tulare County jury on Wednesday convicted of Visalia man on several charges including first-degree murder and child molestation.According to court documents, Hector Gonzalez, 53, was also found guilty on one count of sodomy on a child 10-years-old or younger and one count of oral copulation on a child 10-years-old or younger. The jury also convicted him on 22 counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, fourteen counts of which carried the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct, and two counts of lewd act on a child age 14.The sexual assaults occurred between 2010 to 2014 and involved one female victim between the age of 10 through 14.In January 2016, Gonzalez was arrested for the stabbing death of his former girlfriend after police discovered her body in a car in his apartment complex.According to court documents, Gonzalez was out on bail for the sexual assaults when he committed the murder.Sentencing is scheduled for May 3, 2019.Gonzalez faces up to 108 years-to-life in prison.