1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Bridge near Chavez.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in north Visalia on Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Bridge near Chavez.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find one man dead. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.

Officials have not yet released any information about the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliapedestrian killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News