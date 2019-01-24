RAPE

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for violent rape and sex crimes

Last December, John Lambert, 37, pleaded no contest to forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and three counts of forcible digital penetration.

A Tulare County judge Thursday sentenced a man to 75 years-to-life in prison for rape.

Last December, John Lambert, 37, pleaded no contest to forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and three counts of forcible digital penetration. According to court documents, each count was found true for special allegations that deadly weapon was used.

On June 10, 2015, the victim was working as a housekeeper at a transitional home where Lambert living.

Lambert asked the victim to clean his room and when she entered, he closed the door. Court documents say he then threatened her with a knife but the victim fought back, knocking the knife out of Lambert's hand. After a brief struggle, Lambert punched the victim several times in the face and viciously sexually assaulted her.

Documents say the assault was interrupted when Lambert's roommate knocked on the door, which allowed the victim to escape.

Lambert was later taken into custody.

During the court sentencing, the victim said she believes the sentence was fair for the safety of others in the community and thanked law enforcement.
