Visalia man shot multiple times after confronting suspects in backyard

It's unknown exactly what the suspects were doing in the backyard, but police believe they may have been trying to burglarize the home. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Neighbors confirmed the location of a shooting on McHughes Avenue Monday night.

There are blood stains on the home's front driveway, but Visalia Police say it happened in the backyard.

They say unknown suspects shot the homeowner after he confronted them.

It's unknown exactly what the suspects were doing in the backyard, but police believe they may have been trying to burglarize the home.

"We know that after the shots were fired, the suspects ran back to an awaiting vehicle and fled the area and were not apprehended at this time," said Sgt. Damon Maurice. "We don't have a lot of witnesses nor a lot of leads on the suspects or vehicle that they used, so we are asking the public if they have any information to please contact us immediately."

Police say one other man was inside the home when the shooting happened, and he's cooperating with the police investigation.

They haven't been able to speak with the victim, a 62-year-old man, because he's in critical condition at a Fresno hospital.

Police are pursuing leads, but say it's crucial that someone shares something with them.

"We know that there are people out there that know what happened last night and we're asking those folks to come forward with some information," Maurice said.
