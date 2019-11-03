crime

Visalia men found with 200 pills, loaded gun, marijuana in vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested two men after pulling them over and finding a weapon, four pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of pills in their car.

Officers stopped 25-year-old Angel Avalos and 19-year-old Elijah Silva near Houston Avenue and Turner Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say the men tried to walk away, but officers followed them. Silva, a convicted felon, tried to get rid of a loaded handgun. Officers found marijuana and 200 unidentified pills in the suspects' car.

Both men were booked into the Tulare County jail.
