VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE:
Police say that Manuel Millan Villareal has been found safe and is reunited with his family.
The original story follows below.
The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.
Manuel Millan Villareal was last seen Thursday afternoon. Officers say he was driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier truck when he went missing.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Visalia police searching for missing 76-year-old man
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News