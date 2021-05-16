Visalia police searching for missing 76-year-old man

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE:Police say that Manuel Millan Villareal has been found safe and is reunited with his family.The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.Manuel Millan Villareal was last seen Thursday afternoon. Officers say he was driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier truck when he went missing.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.