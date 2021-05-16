Visalia police searching for missing 76-year-old man

EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia police searching for missing 76-year-old man

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE:

Police say that Manuel Millan Villareal has been found safe and is reunited with his family.


The original story follows below.

The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.


Manuel Millan Villareal was last seen Thursday afternoon. Officers say he was driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier truck when he went missing.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamissing person
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News