Visalia mother arrested 8 months after infant nearly drowns

A Visalia mother has been arrested, eight months after her infant nearly drowned in the St. Johns River in Tulare County.Investigators have found that Alejandra Hernandez was under the influence of a controlled substance when the incident occurred in June 2018.On the day of the incident, Hernandez told Tulare County deputies the 7-month-old baby slipped off a floatation device and was swept away by the current of the river. The infant was found and given first aid and taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where it recovered.Hernandez was booked in the Tulare County Sheriff's Department Pre-Trial Facility.