Visalia mother arrested 8 months after infant nearly drowns

A Visalia mother has been arrested, eight months after her infant nearly drowned in the St. Johns River in Tulare County.

Investigators have found that Alejandra Hernandez was under the influence of a controlled substance when the incident occurred in June 2018.

On the day of the incident, Hernandez told Tulare County deputies the 7-month-old baby slipped off a floatation device and was swept away by the current of the river. The infant was found and given first aid and taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where it recovered.

Hernandez was booked in the Tulare County Sheriff's Department Pre-Trial Facility.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the infant had drowned, based on information from the sheriff's office. The infant nearly drowned but survived.
Report a Typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
School 'pooperintendent' upset over release of mug shot
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
More blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Show More
Arizona man accused of killing his service dog, dumping it
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in sales
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
Southern California man accused of sex assault on 12-year-old girl
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
More TOP STORIES News