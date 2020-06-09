child abuse

Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured, police say

Police have arrested the toddler's mother, Jasmine Blase, for child abuse. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia woman was arrested after police found her one-year-old child suffering from severe injuries at a motel last Friday.

Visalia police say they responded to a Motel 6 to reports of an unresponsive child around 11 p.m. on June 5.

The one-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is still in critical condition.

Police have arrested the toddler's mother, Jasmine Blase, for child abuse.

Blase was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 559-713-4104.
