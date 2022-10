1 person hospitalized after Visalia neighborhood shooting, investigation underway

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital after shots were fired in a Visalia neighborhood.

Police responded to Park Court near Houston Avenue just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a person who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the shooter at this time.

Officers are working to figure out what led to the attack.