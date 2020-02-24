robbery

2 arrested for series of vehicle burglaries in Visalia

Investigators found 38-year-old Robert Walker of Tulare (left) and 35-year-old Matthew Alves of Visalia (right) with stolen property from four vehicles.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested two men in connection with a series of car burglaries early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Roben and Tulare just after 3:30 a.m.

Investigators found 38-year-old Robert Walker of Tulare and 35-year-old Matthew Alves of Visalia with stolen property from four vehicles.

Alves and Walker were booked on multiple counts of vehicle burglary, conspiracy, theft and other charges.
