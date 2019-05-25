officer injured

Visalia officer injured escorting screaming man from business

Courtesy: Visalia Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police officer was injured after an altercation with a man Saturday morning.

It happened at a business on North Dinuba Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say 33-year-old Phillip Gutierrez had locked himself in a bathroom and was screaming. Gutierrez resisted police as he was being escorted from the business, and an officer was injured.

The officer was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Immediate details on his injury are not known.

Gutierrez was also treated at the hospital for Taser prong injuries. He's booked in the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for assault on a police officer causing injury, threatening an officer and resisting arrest with injury.
