Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified

Officials are expected to formally identify the suspect in an armed robbery that quickly turned into an officer-involved shooting.The incident happened at a Visalia Arco AM/PM on Saturday, Sept. 22.Visalia police said they were in the area already searching for the suspect after a family dispute nearby earlier that day.Officers heard three shots fired near the gas station and saw a man running away with cash and a gun."They pursued him on the east side of the building where the suspect turned and began firing rounds at the two officers," Visalia Police Department Chief, Jason Salazar said.One of the two officers returned fire, hitting the suspect once in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and remains in police custody.Chief Jason Salazar said they were called to a home on Noble and Velie earlier that day.That's where the suspect fired eight to 10 rounds after he was confronted by family friends for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old during their party.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting, as well as the armed robbery at the gas station.Visalia Police are looking into the shots fired at the home and the alleged felony child abuse.