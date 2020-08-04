Visalia police officer hospitalized after being hit by car during traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Visalia police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a driver Monday morning.Authorities say Officer Dale Rush was pulling a car over at Highway 198 at the Ben Maddox off ramp when an inattentive driver hit him just before 8 am.They say the man didn't stop for traffic and lost control of his car. The car collided with a trailer that the car being pulled over was connected to, leading to Rush being struck.Officer Rush suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.The identity of the driver has not been released.