Hundreds take part in Visalia PAL 5K to raise funds for kids' camp

For the sixth year, the Visalia Police Activities League hosted a 5K on New Year's Day.
The event kicked off at 10 on Saturday morning in downtown Visalia.
There were about 75 kids who participated and about 275 adults who ran or walked the 5K.
Proceeds will help 60 local kids to an honor camp.
Each student is chosen by a school administrator.
"I asked the principal to give me a list of kids who may not have the advantage of going to these types of camps and they provide the list and I go speak to the kids and they are really excited and we have a blast," says Visalia Police Department PAL officer Art Villarreal.
The race is expected to raise about half of the proceeds it needs.
The rest of the donations are from small businesses and large corporations.
