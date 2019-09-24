crime

Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Thers is not much you can say, so we sat and we were together," said Gateway Church Visalia pastor Ed Kemp.

Kemp says family is speechless after 2-year-old John Weir's life was taken. The child was abducted Friday night by his father Steven Weir of Atwater.

"The family is devastated. they have lost a dad, a father, they have lost a son and it is a really difficult time," Kemp said.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning. The search came to an end nearly two days later in Tuolumne County.

RELATED: 2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne County

Monday morning detectives announced they found the bodies of John and Steven.

The community at Gateway Church is now doing their best to uplift the family.

"You don't replace people, but you can be there to put a hand on a shoulder to say an encouraging word and do whatever we can," Kemp said.

Action News spoke to John's mother, Sarah Weir, earlier this week when she described her son.

RELATED: 'My worst nightmare come true:' Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return

"Sweet, he's super smiley and loves to play with dump trucks and his cousin Lincoln," she said.

Detectives have not yet revealed the circumstances of their deaths.

Sarah told Action News Saturday she and Steven were going through a divorce and he had been aggressive and emotional.

Kemp shared a message on behalf of the family for anyone struggling with mental health issues.

"They just want to make sure that people understood that if you struggle with an issue, don't sit in the rubble of the difficulties. Start to rebuild and just take one step, just do one thing and attempt to take a step towards health and wholeness," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycrimemerced countyamber alertmissing childrenchild killedcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
Northern California homeowner scares off masked burglars
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
Show More
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
App gives people opportunity to help Kings County students
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
Kings County judge says no attempted murder charge in Rowdy Paulo case
More TOP STORIES News