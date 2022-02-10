Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Visalia while running towards loose dog, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Visalia Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened near the intersection of County Center and Victor Avenue around 7 pm.

Investigators say the victim was chasing down their dog when they ran onto the street and were hit by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with police.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
