Employees at Tucoemas Credit Union first alerted officers to the suspects.Workers say 21-year-old Destiny Martinez and 25-year-old Michael Garcia were trying to cash a stolen check.Police arrived and during a search of the suspects' vehicle, they found items believed to have been stolen earlier in the day at a home less than a mile away from the Credit Union.Martinez and Garcia face charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, and identity theft.