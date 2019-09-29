Visalia Police arrest 3 for beating man to the point of unconsciousness

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested three men for beating a man to the point of unconsciousness at the Visalia Mall.Police say the victim confronted one of the attackers about his gang status on Friday afternoon.The man responded with two friends who punched and kicked the victim, even after he went down on the ground.The three suspects ran away but surveillance footage helped police find them just a little while later.Police arrested a 22-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 19-year-old for battery.Paramedics took the victim to the hospital for treatment.