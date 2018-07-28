Visalia Police arrest suspects in connection to deadly shooting

Four men are believed to be connected to the shooting death of Esequel Arredondo. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The four men are believed to be connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old Esequel Arredondo.

Officers say they found Arredondo shot and lying next to an SUV on Locust Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police say several people witnessed the shooting and provided descriptions, which helped them make the arrests.

The men arrested were Elijah Segura,19, Clark Molina, 32, Jon Cortez, 23, and Arthur Sul, 19.

Authorities say the shooting is believed to be gang-related. All four suspects are facing homicide charges.

Anyone with more information regarding the crime can call the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4156.
