Manhunt on for burglary suspect who crashed car into Visalia home during police chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man has been arrested after he was involved in a short chase before crashing into a Visalia home.Authorities say 26-year-old Hector Lozoya and the driver of the vehicle he was riding in were suspected of burglary when an officer tried to pull them over just before 1 on Friday morning.Fortunately, no one was hurt but the whole thing was enough to rattle the homeowner and shake up many neighbors.Plywood now replaces damaged stucco and a shattered bedroom window that were destroyed as a result of the police pursuit that left thousands of dollars in damages."It definitely sounded like a huge bang in general," said neighbor Cameron Greer.That bang was the sound of a dark-colored pickup truck smashing into this home on Bollinger Street in Visalia in the early morning hours Friday.The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but officers were able to take the passenger Hector Lozoya into custody."He was arrested on a conspiracy charge, on a theft charge as well as a narcotics charge and a violation of probation," said Visalia Police Sgt. Celestina Sanchez.During a search of the vehicle, numerous items believed to have been stolen from business mailboxes were discovered along with large quantities of drugs.Investigators are now working leads to track down the driver of the pickup"That case has now been forwarded to the property crimes and they're working the investigation as far as potentially what he can be facing and they're working to identify him," said Sanchez.If you have any information on the driver you're asked to call Visalia Police.