Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia, 1 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he slashed another man with a knife in Visalia on Thursday morning.

Visalia police officers were called to South Verde Vista Street off Campus Avenue just before 4 am.

During an argument, investigators say that Arturo Valencia, 26, pulled out a knife and cut the victim's hand and arm.

The 29-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officers arrested Valencia, and he now faces assault charges.
