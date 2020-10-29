Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia, 1 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he slashed another man with a knife in Visalia on Thursday morning.Visalia police officers were called to South Verde Vista Street off Campus Avenue just before 4 am.During an argument, investigators say that Arturo Valencia, 26, pulled out a knife and cut the victim's hand and arm.The 29-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.Officers arrested Valencia, and he now faces assault charges.